TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being…

Kindhearted Nigerians captured giving money to inmates being transported in prison van (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures a group of generous Nigerians who were seen offering money to inmates in a correctional service van.

Recall that some months ago, a hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo had given freely his money to prisoners in a correctional service vehicle went viral and also received a reward beyond his expectations for his generosity; Obi Cubana has placed him on scholarship to study abroad.

The inmates were apparently being carried to court from a jail facility, when passers-by decided to help them out by donating money.

READ ALSO

“From celibate to mother of two” – Nigerians drag…

Youth Vote Count Contest: Nigerians troop out as Mr…

Residents provided money to the inmates in the hopes that they would be able to buy some necessities, as is done in several prisons.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a yahoo boy used…

“Find a man, you’ll be 40 soon” – Man warns DJ Cuppy, she replies

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Kindhearted Nigerians captured giving money to inmates being transported in…

2023: PDP snubs Nyesom Wike, picks Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – BBNaija Cross…

Nigerians donate money, clothes to family of sad-looking schoolboy in viral…

2023: Actor, OkonLagos reveals he will ‘sell’ his votes at the…

“Pregnancy will humble you” – Reactions as lady shares how her body and…

Priscilla Ojo flaunts alleged engagement ring after being rumoured to be dating…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More