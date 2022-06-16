Kindhearted Nigerians captured giving money to inmates being transported in prison van (Video)

A viral video captures a group of generous Nigerians who were seen offering money to inmates in a correctional service van.

Recall that some months ago, a hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo had given freely his money to prisoners in a correctional service vehicle went viral and also received a reward beyond his expectations for his generosity; Obi Cubana has placed him on scholarship to study abroad.

The inmates were apparently being carried to court from a jail facility, when passers-by decided to help them out by donating money.

Residents provided money to the inmates in the hopes that they would be able to buy some necessities, as is done in several prisons.

Watch the video below:

