Kizz Daniel replies lady who asked him for N100k to prove he isn’t stingy

Kizz Daniel, a popular Nigerian singer, has responded to a fan who asked him for money to prove that he is not as stingy as rumored on social media.

The fan allegedly attempted to pull a fast one on Kizz Daniel. She claimed that she had heard rumors about the singer being stingy and demanded that he give her N100,000 to prove that he is not.

Kizz Daniel quickly disappointed the young lady by confirming the allegations that he is a stingy man.

Kizz Daniel told her not to be concerned about what she had heard because he is stingy and has nothing to prove to her or anyone else.

“No worry I am stingy 🙏 I prove nothing wrong.”

See screenshot below