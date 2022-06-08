TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together…

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time…

Lady calls out dispatch rider who tried to ‘kill’ her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Lydia has narrated her experience with a delivery Guy who almost ‘killed’ her.

She said she has a habit of ordering food at home to save time and energy, so she had a delivery guy whom she usually sends on errands.

On that particular day she sent for noodles, the delivery guy dropped the food off and later texted: “Hope you liked it ma, I cooked it”

READ ALSO

Dispatch rider breaks down in tears after lady paid his rent…

How people almost tore my clothe at an event – Bobrisky…

She tweeted:

“Let me give you people gist. I sent the dispatch guy (I no longer use him before he kills me) to buy me noodles from a restaurant last week.

This guy delivered the food o and few mins later sent me a message “hope you like it ma, I cooked it”. See the way I ran to throw up. I knew something was off so I only eat like two forks. I still can’t wrap my head around this madness”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together – Mother…

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time babalawo

Video of prophet who predicted about impending attack in ondo two months ago…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces (Screenshot)

Nigerian woman cries out as her husband impregnates her again after buying flat…

Paul Okoye reveals real reason PSquare broke up for almost 5 years

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady calls out dispatch rider who tried to ‘kill’ her

We’ve been friends for years – Lady calls out friend who relocated…

Lady shares her experience with ex boyfriend who cheated on her

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in public

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning friend with…

This is embarrassing – Angry mother shows up at a club in her nightgown to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More