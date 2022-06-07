TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie…

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

Lady confronts a customer who refused to pay her (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady recently confronted a man who slept with her and refused to pay for the service she rendered to him.

A video making rounds online shows the victim asking for her money while the client explained the reason for not paying her.

The client claimed that there was no coitus between the two of them as a result of a smell emanating from the lady’s pr!vate [email protected]

READ ALSO

S*x workers turn man to drycleaner after he had s3x with…

I didn’t beg you to pay my fees, don’t use it to trap me –…

The lady in response asked the observers if they could perceive anything and they replied with NO. “You must give my money…if my toto dey smell, other boys dey f#*k am,” she said to her client who maintained his stance for refusing to pay her.

The lady [email protected] onto his trouser as she continued to demand for her money claiming she came all the way from a long distance and couldn’t afford to return home empty handed since he was the one that invited her over.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while…

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

Many killed as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo, many worshippers shot

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Pregnant wife seeks advice to save marriage as pregnant side chic moves into…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church for over 20…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady confronts a customer who refused to pay her (Video)

Nigerian woman cries out as her husband impregnates her again after buying flat…

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time babalawo

Struggling mother of twin boys gives birth to another set of twins

Lady dragged for leaking CCTV footage of her husband stealing meat from pot…

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s daughter’s voice, as she sings in new video

Singer Terungwa Albert Ikon, popularly known as Ortrees found dead weeks after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More