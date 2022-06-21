Lady cries out after carrying out several ab0rtions for married lover

Relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin, has taken to Instagram to share the story of a lady who has been impregnated severally by a married man and has consistently carried out abortions.

The lady admitted to dating a married man who has on different occasions gotten her pr£gnant and requested had a ab#rtion because he can not leave his wife.

However, the young lady has become pr£gnant and doesn’t know if she should break the news to him.

She wrote:

“Should I tell him am pr£gnant again. Hi uncle joro. Keep me anonymous

gd morning. am a student in level 200. Since asuu I don’t have much doings this man. Married doe. Have been pr£gnant for him 2 times before last year. I did 2 ab#rtions and I promise to stop.

But am pr£gnant again now 3rd time. Most times I add 30k on top of the ab#rtion fee to make gains.

I don’t know what to do.

Should I tell him? The man really loves his wife. He don’t have interest in taking me as a wife. Doe he says he loves me. Should or add like 50k on top for gains ? “