TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’…

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over…

Lady cries out after carrying out several ab0rtions for married lover

Entertainment
By Shalom

Relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin, has taken to Instagram to share the story of a lady who has been impregnated severally by a married man and has consistently carried out abortions.

The lady admitted to dating a married man who has on different occasions gotten her pr£gnant and requested had a ab#rtion because he can not leave his wife.

However, the young lady has become pr£gnant and doesn’t know if she should break the news to him.

READ ALSO

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her…

How do I tell my boyfriend I have had 18 ab0rtions? –…

She wrote:

Should I tell him am pr£gnant again. Hi uncle joro. Keep me anonymous

gd morning. am a student in level 200. Since asuu I don’t have much doings this man. Married doe. Have been pr£gnant for him 2 times before last year. I did 2 ab#rtions and I promise to stop.

But am pr£gnant again now 3rd time. Most times I add 30k on top of the ab#rtion fee to make gains.

I don’t know what to do.
Should I tell him? The man really loves his wife. He don’t have interest in taking me as a wife. Doe he says he loves me. Should or add like 50k on top for gains ? “

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

You were much more than my first love – Angel remembers her late boyfriend…

Bobrisky dragged as alleged owner of his N400m house is revealed

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

Bola Tinubu escapes near-death attack in Lagos

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady cries out after carrying out several ab0rtions for married lover

Lady leaks her chats with boyfriend whom she accused of cheating on her with her…

Bobrisky dragged as alleged owner of his N400m house is revealed

Drama as airport staff refuse to release passengers’ luggage in protest over…

“I’m a wonder child’ – Comedienne, KieKie celebrates self as she turns 32

Eyewitness gives account of what allegedly transpired between the Married woman…

Wife storms church with kids and marriage certificate during her husband’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More