Lady laments after her crew received serious beating while trying to prank Ibadan residents (Video

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady who is part of a prank crew has spoken out about her ordeal at the hands of people in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She claimed that they attempted to play typical street pranks and record them for online distribution, only for residents who didn’t realize it was all in good fun to descend on them.

They were driving back to their base in a car and the mood connoted anger mixed with sadness.

One of the men who was flogged also showed the cane marks on his back, to prove that they are not joking about the treatment they were subjected to.

Watch the video below;

