Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter username @smplysonia has shared her chat with a man who took her on a date for the first time.

According to her, the other twitter user identified as Gbenga had earlier on asked her on date which she accepted but while on the date the guy had asked her to pay for her own meal.

In her Tweet she wrote:

“Met this guy on twitter, asked me out on a date, I took my order just like he did, but when the bills were brought, he asked me to pay for mine.

i got confused, but I no go allow make one yeye boy shame me. i paid and left, I asked about it this morning and he said this 👇👇👇👇”

She shared screenshot of her conversation with Gbenga. She asked him why he did something like that. he replied:

“Good morning Sonia. See | wonder why you girts do this sh*t, | asked for just a bottled water and pie, look at what you ordered for. Stir Chinese spag? It costs 16.5k. i know | might have disappointed you but | feel you should have ordered for something within the price range | did and our date would still have gone nice. Just like | said, | know | disappointed you but yeah, | don’t have up to that amount to spare at that point and at the same time salute you for turning up by paying up. Take care of yourself.”

