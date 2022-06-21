TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’…

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over…

Lady leaks her chats with boyfriend whom she accused of cheating on her with her friend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared her chats with boyfriend whom she accused of flirting and cheating on her with her friend.

She had accused him of fl!rting with their mutual friend who was identified as Tolani. His girlfriend said in the leaked chats that he was always talking about Tolani’s [email protected] and body.

However, in his defense her boyfriend had said that he only s#x chatted, fl!rted but never invited the girl over for s£x which proves that he is a loyal boyfriend.

READ ALSO

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her…

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after…

The lady was not satisfied with his response but rather felt so offended that he refused to accept his wrongdoings. She shared the chats online and sought advice from people who are also in relationships.

Read their chats below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

You were much more than my first love – Angel remembers her late boyfriend…

Bobrisky dragged as alleged owner of his N400m house is revealed

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

Bola Tinubu escapes near-death attack in Lagos

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady leaks her chats with boyfriend whom she accused of cheating on her with her…

Bobrisky dragged as alleged owner of his N400m house is revealed

Drama as airport staff refuse to release passengers’ luggage in protest over…

“I’m a wonder child’ – Comedienne, KieKie celebrates self as she turns 32

Eyewitness gives account of what allegedly transpired between the Married woman…

Wife storms church with kids and marriage certificate during her husband’s…

Lady seeks advice over new boyfriend who is afraid of leaving ex that [email protected] him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More