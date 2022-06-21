Lady leaks her chats with boyfriend whom she accused of cheating on her with her friend

A Nigerian lady has shared her chats with boyfriend whom she accused of flirting and cheating on her with her friend.

She had accused him of fl!rting with their mutual friend who was identified as Tolani. His girlfriend said in the leaked chats that he was always talking about Tolani’s [email protected] and body.

However, in his defense her boyfriend had said that he only s#x chatted, fl!rted but never invited the girl over for s£x which proves that he is a loyal boyfriend.

The lady was not satisfied with his response but rather felt so offended that he refused to accept his wrongdoings. She shared the chats online and sought advice from people who are also in relationships.

Read their chats below: