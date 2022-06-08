Lady narrates her experience with a man she met at a pedestrian bridge

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has narrated her encounter with a man while walking on a pedestrian bridge in Lagos.

Taking to Twitter, she said she was climbing up the pedestrian bridge to cross the express road, as it was already getting dark around 8:25pm.

She noticed that a guy was walking in front of her, so she decided to walk faster and close up the gap between them.

As thr guy observed she was walking faster, he also decided to increase his tempo of walking until both of them were practically running.

She tweeted:

“Lagos wahala: I am climbing up the pedestrian bridge to cross the express. It’s dark and there aren’t many people on the bridge. The time is 8:25pm.

I see a guy in front of me and I pick up my pace so I can be close to him, ‘incase of necessity’. Next thing brotherman looks behind. Seeing me walking fast, na so him self add fire for leg begin waka fast.

Both of us were practically running. Wahala for who carry him mind put for person o!. Jeremiah 17:5″.

