Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Ugo recently narrated her experience with a friend who lost her mother.

She had tried to console the mourning friend with food.

The lady narrated that she was short of ideas on how to console her grieving friend so she sent her a pot of soup and hot fufu, leaving a note that read:

“Eat. Cry, eat again”.

It did the magic. Her friend called laughing so hard, relating tomgumes her mother did good to people.

Uyo tweeted:

“My babe lost her mom, and I had no idea how to console her, so I sent her a pot of soup and hot fufu with a note that said, “eat, cry, eat again”. This babe just called me, laughing so hard. We’ve had a good laugh, apparently her mom did this kind of thing a lot for others.”

