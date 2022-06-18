Lady narrates why she ran away from a man after their first date

A young woman Identified as Uju Glory has taken to facebook comments section to narrate how she ran away from a man after their first date.



She shared her story while replying another Facebook user who asked about her worst date.

She went on to reveal that the man was a messy eater and displayed so many disgusting habits.

The Facebook user asked:

“You visited him once and u refused to visit🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ again…..

My sister wetin happen? 😂😂😂😂”

She replied:

“Hunku ate chicken and chips, he was facing me and was picking his teeth like say him and toothpick dey quarrel. If you see this aggressive picking of teeth, bet I could say jack……… Kpaaaa the nyamayama from his teeth left the toothpick and landed on top my nose 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Gushhhhh, i rushed serviette, cleaned my nose . Osukosu nwa mkpi si ka osugbom. Na so i carry my handbag, dust my legs begin go my house.😫😫”

