Lady offers to donate her kidney to Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

A woman only identified as Martha has stated her willingness to donate a kidney to the ailing daughter of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

It should be noted that Ekweremadu was arrested in the United Kingdom a few days ago and was arraigned before a Magistrate court for alleged child trafficking and organ harvesting.

The senator and his wife were said to have flown a 15-year-old boy to the United Kingdom after reaching an agreement for his kidney to be harvested and transplanted to their daughter, who has kidney disease.

In a video making the rounds online, Martha said her decision to volunteer one of her kidneys was influenced by a dream she had.

She also stated that she does not want any money or reward, that she just wants to save the life of the senator’s daughter.

”I need to help the girl. She is dying. They have already showed me in my dream that I should help the girl. I have already seen it a long time ago. They have already showed me in my dream. I need to do this fast,” Martha said.

