TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over…

Lady seeks advice over new boyfriend who is afraid of leaving ex that [email protected] him up

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has taken to social media to seek advice over boyfriend who’s afraid of ditching his relationship with his ex.

According to the lady she had met and fallen in love with a guy who is still stuck with his abusive girlfriend.

She had promised to give him emotional security if he would cut ties with his abus!ve partner.

READ ALSO

Shocking moment a lady collapsed during boyfriend’s…

How do I tell my boyfriend I have had 18 ab0rtions? –…

The guy had agreed to end things with his ex, but while trying to do that the ex had pinned pregnancy on him and has threatened to [email protected] him up if he denies it.

She wrote:

“Hey auntie momoza, please keep me anonymous. I am a 19 year old girl dating a 23 year old guy. I met him about a year ago. Me and him are madly in love but the problem is that he has an abus!ve girlfriend that he lives with and finds it hard to leave her because the girl is a p*ycho.

A few months ago when I told my boyfriend I’d support him emotionally if he’d leave her he agreed but few days later he went back to his gf claiming she was sick and she recently found out she’s pregnant.

The guy denied the baby but the girl threatened to [email protected] him up if ever he leaves her. Lately the guy is so determined to being a baby daddy and doesn’t go a day without talking about how happy he is to be a father. I’m asking for advice, if you were me in this situation what would you do??”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

Bola Tinubu escapes near-death attack in Lagos

Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Eyewitness gives account of what allegedly transpired between the Married woman…

Wife storms church with kids and marriage certificate during her husband’s…

Lady seeks advice over new boyfriend who is afraid of leaving ex that [email protected] him…

Married woman and her lover cry out for help after getting stuck in each other…

Shocking moment a lady collapsed during boyfriend’s marriage proposal…

Man joins his choir mistress bride to conduct choir during their church wedding…

“Just have money in this life” – Nigerians react to video of Muslim…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More