Lady shares her experience with ex boyfriend who cheated on her

A Nigerian lady identified as @chrissiejide3 on twitter has taken to the platform to narrate how her boyfriend broke up with her after cheating.

She said she caught her boyfriend cheating but resisted the temptation to talk to him about it, instead acted like nothing of the sort ever happened.

Her boyfriend wasn’t comfortable with the fact that she didn’t ask about his cheating escapades and broke up with her immediately.

She tweeted:

“I once caught my ex boyfriend cheating and I never said anything about it. I acted normal like nothing happened. Few days later he called me and he said we needed to talk.

I got there and he said “I know I fucked up but the fact that you caught me cheating and you weren’t hurt is a proof that you never loved me. I’m sorry we need to end this relationship”. What do men really want?”