TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

Lady shares messages she got from a man after declining his proposal

Entertainment
By Shalom

An Indian neurosurgeon identified as Supriya Chauhan with the Twitter username @neurochauhan has revealed the messages she received from a man whom she had politely declined getting married to seven years ago.

In the series of messages she received from the married man, the unidentified man wanted to know if she was finally married and if she still had an attitude. He went on to tell her he now has a beautiful wife after she rejected him.

In her tweet she wrote:
“Messages from someone whom I declined Arranged marriage proposal seven years back”

READ ALSO

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for…

India eases lockdown, reopens hotels, worship centres

In the messages the man had written:
“Hey
Hello
still single
😂😂😂😂
I have a beautiful wife
you won’t reply
?
?
same attitude huh”

See her tweet below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nkechi Blessing reacts as photos of her working as a security in America…

Doctor shares message from ex-suitor mocking her for being unmarried 7 years…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

May Edochie Reacts As Fans Suggest Raising Funds For Her Via Tonto Dikeh’s…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

Man buys one plate of food after his date came with her friend (Video)

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady quarrels with her boyfriend after his mom re-cooked her soup in her absence

Man calls out parents who hand over their responsibilities to first born child

“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo speaks on…

Man weds beautiful lover after she ‘shot her shot’ at him on Twitter

Obi Cubana, others, react as Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo get engaged

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

How I found out my girlfriend was getting married to someone else – Man…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More