TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” –…

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of…

Lady shares video of driver she sacked lying down on her car while she was driving on highway (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has taken to social media to share an oddly funny encounter she had with a driver of hers she fired.

She posted a video of him clutching her bonnet while she was speeding down the highway.

According to the woman, she recruited him through an agency and fired him for unspecified reasons; yet, he appeared to be unhappy with her decision.

READ ALSO

Lady breaks up with her boyfriend for not supporting her…

Nigerian lady calls out her date for making her pay for N16k…

In the viral video, the displeased driver could be seen holding on to the bonnet while she stated that she’s taking the driver to the nearest police station to drop him off.

The video has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who are asking whether she’s owing the man money for him to have done something as outrageous as that.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of his parents and…

CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after…

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a yahoo boy used…

What Nigerian youths will do to Peter Obi if he ever thinks of stepping down –…

Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly uses his…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares video of driver she sacked lying down on her car while she was…

My dad told me not to keep the N200 million donation from friends – Davido…

Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him ‘stingy’

Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child – Tonto Dikeh advises single…

98% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends – BBNaija star, Boma

Na God save me – Emeka Ike opens up about being in an abusive marriage

My wife must show me her PVC before we make love – Man insists

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More