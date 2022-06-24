TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance,…

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

Lady watches as her husband exchange jaw-shifting pu*ches with man at Enugu airport over seat (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A shocking scene occured at the Akanu Ibiam International airport after two young men decided to settle scores with their fist.

They two young men had reportedly been fighting over seat and neither of them was willing to concede and let the other have the seat, so they they exchanged pu*ches for it.

According to reports, the incident had occured on Tuesday, June 21 as the two men were seen in the video taking off their bags so they can deliver their pu”ches well without inhibition.

READ ALSO

Lady who works as labourer cooks food for colleagues at…

Nigerians react as woman rolls on floor in jubilation after…

An eyewitness stated that:

“The guy in sneakers was sitting next to his wife – the lady in green- then he excused himself to buy something. The other guy went to sit beside the lady and insisted on taking the seat despite the lady’s protestations that her husband was seated there.

Her husband returned and he politely requested the guy to leave his seat but the guy refused insisting he can seat anywhere in the airport. The irate husband then forcefully ejected the comrade from the seat which led to exchange of blows between both parties.

The comrade who was ejected had his cloth torn and the airport security had to intervene. I understand he was not allowed to fly that night as they were both enroute to Lagos.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage” – Sonia Ogiri…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

“I regret marrying my husband” – Lady shares heartbreaking…

Gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo excited as she gets engaged (Photos/Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state (Video)

Lady who works as labourer cooks food for colleagues at construction site…

Netizens pick at Korra Obidi over video where she dragged her estranged husband…

“This is the future” – Tonto Dikeh receives support from fans as she…

“I’m so proud of the woman I am today” – Ini Dima-Okojie…

Lady watches as her husband exchange jaw-shifting pu*ches with man at Enugu…

Nigerians react as woman rolls on floor in jubilation after seeing her brother…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More