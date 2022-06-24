Lady watches as her husband exchange jaw-shifting pu*ches with man at Enugu airport over seat (Video)

A shocking scene occured at the Akanu Ibiam International airport after two young men decided to settle scores with their fist.

They two young men had reportedly been fighting over seat and neither of them was willing to concede and let the other have the seat, so they they exchanged pu*ches for it.

According to reports, the incident had occured on Tuesday, June 21 as the two men were seen in the video taking off their bags so they can deliver their pu”ches well without inhibition.

An eyewitness stated that:

“The guy in sneakers was sitting next to his wife – the lady in green- then he excused himself to buy something. The other guy went to sit beside the lady and insisted on taking the seat despite the lady’s protestations that her husband was seated there.

Her husband returned and he politely requested the guy to leave his seat but the guy refused insisting he can seat anywhere in the airport. The irate husband then forcefully ejected the comrade from the seat which led to exchange of blows between both parties.

The comrade who was ejected had his cloth torn and the airport security had to intervene. I understand he was not allowed to fly that night as they were both enroute to Lagos.”

Watch the video below: