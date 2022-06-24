Lady who works as labourer cooks food for colleagues at construction site (Video)

A hardworking lady identified as Stephanie Okeke has shown how versatile she can be.

The young woman who labels herself as a ‘Structure engineer’ shared a clip of a day in her life as a construction personnel.

The lady who could be seen lifting heavy sacks of building materials and effortlessly mixing then with ease without any assistance from the men working with her.

Aside being a hardworking construction worker, Stephanie is a great cook as she prepares food for her colleagues at the work site to ensure they’re not too hungry to work.

In the viral video the lady could be seen preparing white rice and stew which her colleagues later ate happily while at work.

Watch the video below: