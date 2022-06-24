TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance,…

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random…

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens…

Lady who works as labourer cooks food for colleagues at construction site (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A hardworking lady identified as Stephanie Okeke has shown how versatile she can be.

The young woman who labels herself as a ‘Structure engineer’ shared a clip of a day in her life as a construction personnel.

The lady who could be seen lifting heavy sacks of building materials and effortlessly mixing then with ease without any assistance from the men working with her.

READ ALSO

Lady watches as her husband exchange jaw-shifting pu*ches…

Nigerians react as woman rolls on floor in jubilation after…

Aside being a hardworking construction worker, Stephanie is a great cook as she prepares food for her colleagues at the work site to ensure they’re not too hungry to work.

In the viral video the lady could be seen preparing white rice and stew which her colleagues later ate happily while at work.

Watch the video below:

@afoma82

At last Sunday 😋@mayorkun

♬ Certified Loner Verse by Mayorkun – Mayorkun

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She’s like a sister to me” – Old video of Mercy Chinwo’s fiance, Blessed…

Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair…

“May Edochie Is Like A D0g That Has Been Let Loose From Her Cage” – Sonia Ogiri…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after going through a…

“I regret marrying my husband” – Lady shares heartbreaking…

Gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo excited as she gets engaged (Photos/Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Neighborhood ‘Spider-Man’ seen climbing wall in Ogun state (Video)

Lady who works as labourer cooks food for colleagues at construction site…

Netizens pick at Korra Obidi over video where she dragged her estranged husband…

“This is the future” – Tonto Dikeh receives support from fans as she…

“I’m so proud of the woman I am today” – Ini Dima-Okojie…

Lady watches as her husband exchange jaw-shifting pu*ches with man at Enugu…

Nigerians react as woman rolls on floor in jubilation after seeing her brother…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More