Leaked voice note of Liquorose’s fan raining curses on Emmanuel for allegedly playing her fave goes viral

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral leaked voice note has exposed moment an obsessed fan of Roseline Afije better known as Liquorose heaped insults on Emmanuel for reportedly playing her fave celebrity.
The ardent fan who was apparently boiling with rage accused the reality star of playing around with Liquorose’s feeling and using her as a means to extend his stay at the BBNaija house.
She heaped a plethora of insults and curses on the reality star.

Some fans have proven the length they can go for their favorite celebrities and this fan has shown just how much she dotes on Liquorose.

The obsessed fan had added that she’d be waiting for the Big Brother Naija reunion to see what would happen.

