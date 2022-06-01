Lecturer teams up with staff to forcefully shave student’s hair at bells university, Ogun State

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

A Bells University level 200 student was forced to have his hair shaved against his will by his lecturer after he was repeatedly warned to have it properly trimmed.

According to reports, the lecturer, Dr. Olunri, a Biotechnology lecturer, approached the student and requested that the staff arrest him and shave his hair because he had deliberately refused to heed his warnings.

A video making rounds on social media captured the moment the student was forcefully pinned to the chair and clipped by some of the staff who were tasked by the lecturer.

The student was left with an “alien” hairstyle and some of the students of the institution have expressed their sentiments, describing the situation as harassment.

Watch the video below;

