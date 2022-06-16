Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly uses his benefactors’ credit card to buy 10 cars (Video)

A Twitter user with the username @Citizenpeper has narrated how a 23-year-old who recently arrived the United States has been able to buy 10 cars after allegedly venturing into Yahoo.

In his Twitter post he wrote:

“He is 23 years old and he came to America less than 6 months ago.

He was given a room to stay and the landlord gave him his paper to work but instead he ventured into Yahoo Yahoo, bought 10 cars with the the landlord’s credit cards. “

While also sharing a video the unidentified 23 year old was seen apologizing for his evil deeds

he said:

“Everything. I’m sorry. I’m sorry for everything I have done to you.”

Voices in the background were heard saying:

“You are not sorry. You are only sorry because you got caught. But you will still continue to do it. You are not sorry. He opened apps with his social security and opened bank accounts with his social security. Stop lying.”

Watch the video below: