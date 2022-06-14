“Let us normalize being submissive” – Actress Kiitan Bukola reveals why a woman should be submissive in marriage

Popular Nollywood thespian, Kiitan Bukola has stated that women are meant to be submissive and respectful in their relationships.

Taking to her Snapchat page, the actress urged women to be respectful to their husbands and also revealed that social media has distorted some things making some people think that men and women have equal rights when it is not truly so in reality.

She wrote;

“Dear ladies wether we like it or not.. a man is the head of the family.. let us normalize being submissive & respectful. U see this S.M ehn.. it will make u think we hv equal right with them but in actual sense. Na dem be d boss oo.. No matter how beautiful, hot, sexy u are. Wen u reach 50yrs max. U go retire.. beauty go fade. But a man at 50 years can conviniently marry a 16/18 years old.. if u use their eyes see shege now.. remember a time will come when market go finish inside ur shop oo… table don turn be dat.. especially if dey com get money join… ti e ti taah.”

