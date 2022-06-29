TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she…

“I will miss you my first love”– Emotional video of…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she strips unclad in new video

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial relationship coach, Blessing Okoro has been extensively lambasted by netizens for going unclad in a new clip shared on her Instagram.

According Blessing, the video is meant to update her fans on her recovery state days after she underwent plastic surgery to increase her derriere.

The relationship expert took to her social media page to share videos and pictures of her still still at the facility wherein she had undergone the surgery as she continued to tell about her experience, fans wasted no time to trash her with their words.

READ ALSO

Blessing Okoro shows off her curvy body after liposuction

“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress…

@Mathew Bddy wrote: “You no even get shame again, Tufiakwa.”

@Zimar wrote: “All this nudity is uncalled for. This won’t matter in heaven. A lot of young girl’s look.up to you.”


Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

“I will miss you my first love”– Emotional video of secondary school…

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his marital crisis

Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

“So you can talk” – Davido teases Chioma Rowland as he reacts to her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Fans gift Pere N10M, designer items, N200K for fuel, others for 37th birthday…

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

Every married man is supposed to place his wife on monthly allowance –…

Moment Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his security arrested ‘military officer’ riding okada…

I cheated on my boyfriend of two years with his friend not knowing they were…

“When I was pregnant with you, I was not ready” – Regina Daniels recounts…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More