Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she strips unclad in new video

Controversial relationship coach, Blessing Okoro has been extensively lambasted by netizens for going unclad in a new clip shared on her Instagram.

According Blessing, the video is meant to update her fans on her recovery state days after she underwent plastic surgery to increase her derriere.

The relationship expert took to her social media page to share videos and pictures of her still still at the facility wherein she had undergone the surgery as she continued to tell about her experience, fans wasted no time to trash her with their words.

@Mathew Bddy wrote: “You no even get shame again, Tufiakwa.”

@Zimar wrote: “All this nudity is uncalled for. This won’t matter in heaven. A lot of young girl’s look.up to you.”





Watch the video below: