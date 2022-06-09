Little girl dances to Kizz Daniel’s Buga during school competition (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A little girl has surprised Nigerians on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel’s latest song Buga.

In a video making the rounds on Instagram, the little girl was captured dancing to the recent viral song “Buga” by Kizz Daniel.

Being amidst her peers who seemed to be less interested in putting up a show, did not prevent her from showing off her dance skills.

In the video, this little girl was seen starting off her dance with some leg work, going over to the slow-mo dance and doing some epic “Buga” moves.

The cute video has stirred massive reactions online as Nigerians shower accolades on the little girl..

Watch the video below:

