“Love is so sweet” – Tonto Dikeh shares emotional post about being in love

Veteran Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to advise her followers not to give up on love.

She furthermore explained that her failed love life shouldn’t discourage her followers from finding love

She said:

“Don’t let My Miserable Failed love story or the failure of others Love story deter you from believing you can’t make it.

Don’t let Others Poor chooses determine your LIFE/BELIEFS… (That we fail doesn’t mean we are failures. We learn from each mistakes and we keep on the FIRE)….

There are Millions of beautiful love stories out there, It’s just that misery loves company hence you See only bad news in the world today!!!!!

LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING.

LOVE IS SO SWEET AND ITS TRULY A GIFT TO ONE ANOTHER …

AND LOVE DONT HURT. If it does that Ain’t Love…

DONT GIVE UP ON LOVE 😝😜”

