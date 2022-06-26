Lovely moments from Funnybone’s Church wedding (Videos)

Today, June 26th, popular comedian Stanley Chibunna, better known as Funnybone, and the love of his life, Angel, wedded.

Recall that the humour merchant completed traditional rites for his wife on June 18th, an event attended by many celebrities.

The comedian, on the other hand, chose to receive church blessings today.

Videos from the wedding ceremony have now gone viral, with many netizens gushing over the new couple in town.

The videos captured Funnybone and his wife exchanging marital vows, praying intensely, and kissing passionately.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Ibrahim Yekini, better known as Itele d icon in Nollywood, has reacted to reports of his alleged affair with another Nollywood actress.

The actor, who was previously linked to actress Temitope Solaja, is rumored to be dating actress Adebanke Adeyeye, also known as Debankee.