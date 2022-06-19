Man breaks up with his fiancée for refusing to cook fresh food daily

Chinedu Ihekwoaba, a Nigerian man, has revealed how his three-year relationship with a lady he was engaged to ended due to his food preparation preferences.

He told her that he prefers his food to be prepared fresh every day and that he dislikes the idea of warming or microwaving meals.

Chinedu’s woman, on the other hand, objected to his demand, claiming that it would be too stressful for her to coordinate, prompting him to dump her.

The writer recalled his childhood days when his mum cooked fresh food for his father, and said that any woman who cannot do such is not a good wife.

In his words; ”I left a three-year relationship. I told my fiance I don’t eat stale or microwave food. Just give me fresh food. She said that would be stressful.

Nah, our mothers made fresh food for our fathers. They fed us fresh food. If you can’t do it, you can’t make a good wife. I’m sorry!”

