Man joins his choir mistress bride to conduct choir during their church wedding (Video)

A viral video captures the moment a man and his wife jointly conducted their choir during their church wedding in Lagos.

The young man married a choir mistress who is so enthusiastic about what she does that she chose to lead the choir for her wedding.

The bride decided to lead the choir session during her wedding in Lagos, leaving lots of Nigerians smiling at the beautiful sight.

The groom made the scene even more spectacular as he joined his bride to sing and they both led the choir session.

When the couple were through with their choir session, everyone in the chapel, including choir members, gave them a standing ovation.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js