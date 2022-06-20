TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’…

Man joins his choir mistress bride to conduct choir during their church wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures the moment a man and his wife jointly conducted their choir during their church wedding in Lagos.

The young man married a choir mistress who is so enthusiastic about what she does that she chose to lead the choir for her wedding.

The bride decided to lead the choir session during her wedding in Lagos, leaving lots of Nigerians smiling at the beautiful sight.

READ ALSO

I feel like jumping out of my skin” – Lady…

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x…

The groom made the scene even more spectacular as he joined his bride to sing and they both led the choir session.

When the couple were through with their choir session, everyone in the chapel, including choir members, gave them a standing ovation.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man joins his choir mistress bride to conduct choir during their church wedding…

“Just have money in this life” – Nigerians react to video of Muslim…

Man recounts how his dad sold his taxi to pay his WAEC fee

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

Man calls out lady for organizing birthday party days after her…

Owo Killing: They killed our mother, now we are orphans – Little children…

How do I tell my boyfriend I have had 18 ab0rtions? – Lady cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More