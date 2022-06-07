Man laments as his wife dies after giving birth to triplets

A Nigerian man named Azeez Tijani has cried out for public assistance after his wife passed on shortly after delivering a set of triplets.

The indigene of Osun state who welcomed triplets recently has asked for help to be able to take proper care for the kids because Azeez’s wife, Foluke, passed on after delivering the baby girls.

Reports gathered that the babies were delivered on May 30 at the Daaru-Salam Hospital, Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun state.

He said it was a normal birth but lamented that their mother passed on due to a haemorrhage 7 days after on June 5, leaving the kids in his care. The family already had one kid before the triplets were born.

An appeal was sent out to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to come to the aide of the family.

The post read:

“Mr. Azeez Tijani received blessing of a set of triplet 7 days ago but unfortunately, Mrs. Foluke Azeez, the mother of the new born triplet gave up yesterday when the fruits of the womb clocked 6 days on earth.. Alas! This is so sad!”