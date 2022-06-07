TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie…

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

Man laments as his wife dies after giving birth to triplets

News
By Shalom

A Nigerian man named Azeez Tijani has cried out for public assistance after his wife passed on shortly after delivering a set of triplets.

The indigene of Osun state who welcomed triplets recently has asked for help to be able to take proper care for the kids because Azeez’s wife, Foluke, passed on after delivering the baby girls.

Reports gathered that the babies were delivered on May 30 at the Daaru-Salam Hospital, Ilobu, Irepodun local government area of Osun state.

READ ALSO

Singer Tekno advises government on how to fix Nigeria

Gov.Makinde reacts to the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria,…

He said it was a normal birth but lamented that their mother passed on due to a haemorrhage 7 days after on June 5, leaving the kids in his care. The family already had one kid before the triplets were born.

An appeal was sent out to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to come to the aide of the family.

The post read:

“Mr. Azeez Tijani received blessing of a set of triplet 7 days ago but unfortunately, Mrs. Foluke Azeez, the mother of the new born triplet gave up yesterday when the fruits of the womb clocked 6 days on earth.. Alas! This is so sad!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

“These people no get shame” – Netizens react to what Yul Edochie did while…

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

Many killed as bomb rocks Catholic Church in Ondo, many worshippers shot

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Pregnant wife seeks advice to save marriage as pregnant side chic moves into…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church for over 20…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man laments as his wife dies after giving birth to triplets

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together – Mother…

Stop calling me a small girl – Nigeria’s Got talent winner, Amarachi…

Video of prophet who predicted about impending attack in ondo two months ago…

30th Birthday: Whitemoney receives N37m cash gift; N3m all expense paid trip to…

I prefer living in Nigeria, things are cheap here – White man says in viral…

“I fully accept and embrace the most peaceful religion on earth” – Man says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More