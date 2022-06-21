Man leaks chat with girlfriend who permitted him to sleep with another woman

A Nigerian man with the Twitter username @pureGoldforever has shared his chats with his girlfriend who did not mind him sleeping with another woman.

She advised him to sleep with another lady as long as he uses a cond0m after he told her he was lonely.

She went on to tell her boyfriend to do whatever he wants asides giving the lady ‘he.ad’ or sleeping without protection.

In her defense, she didn’t want want him to feel starved of s*x and after all ‘it’s just s*x.’

Sharing the chat, her boyfriend said:

“Guys! I’m confused right now, am i not dating myself? 💔”

Some netizens have taken to his comments section to advise him to wife her because her kind is rare, while some others bashed the couple.

Read the post below:





