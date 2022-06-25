Man narrates his most embarrassing s*xual experience

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A 27-year-old man identified as Jibola has narrated his most embarrassing S€xual experience.

According to him, he started having s*x with his girlfriend’s friend whom he had a crush on.

However, while doing it in the balcony in his crush’s house, he got caught by an old man.

He wrote:
“I was dating a girl in 2020 but I was crushing hard on one of her friends whom I met through her. I told her friend (my crush) how i feel about her and she told me she felt the same way. Without wasting time, we started having s*x.

One day, i went to her place and she wanted us to have s*x at her balcony, she lives on the 2nd floor of a 4-storey building.

After a few minutes of foreplay on her bed, we moved to her balcony and started having s*x around 1:45 am. We were doing standing d0ggy when an elderly man from the next compound shone his torch on our faces. He trailed the torch down to where our [email protected] connected and didn’t take the light away until | lost my er€ction and my penis sl.ped off her [email protected] His light was still on us till we shamefully entered her room [email protected]

