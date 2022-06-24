Man narrates how he got embarrassed during first date with random lady

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A 27 year old man identified as Lanre has narrated how he got the greatest embarrassment of his life after going out on a date with a lady.

During the date, he spoke on and on about being a millionaire only to discover that the lady was far more richer that him.

He wrote:

“I met a lady on Instagram and we planned to go to a restaurant for our first date. She was already seated and taking juice when i arrived, we exchanged pleasantries and ordered the same meal which i paid for. We had a long conversation but I did most of the talking which i later regretted. I was telling her about how I became a millionaire last month and other money-related stuff, just to show her I’m not small o. We were ready to go back home and I saw this girl heading to the car parking lot.

My chest did gbim gbim because I intended to step out and carry a bike while she finds her way home too. i didn’t know i was on a date with an Odogwress. The Lexus she drives is maddd! She offered to drop me off at my junction. AC wan finish me, comman see me sitting in her car like a shy slay queen. She dropped me at Ajah and i couldn’t walk immediately because my legs were shaking due to shame. I texted her when i got home but she didn’t reply after an hour, I vexed and blocked her. Me sef go make ham one day.”

See his post below:

