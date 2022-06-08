TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together…

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man  identified as Mkay has revealed how he became a “play boy” after his ex girlfriend cheated on him.

The youngster narrated on Twitter that his girlfriend surprisingly visited him one weekend.

READ ALSO

Women who fix long nails can’t make good wives –…

“I fully accept and embrace the most peaceful religion on…

He thought she was going to spend the entire weekend with him but the following morning she told him that something came up and she needed to get home as soon as possible.

Since they were staying in different towns, he led her to a taxi spot and left her there.

Later on, he went out with his friends but he was shocked to see his girlfriend in the passenger seat of a Mercedes-Benz.

He tweeted;

“She came over and we had a good time. We live in different towns, so this made it special for her to come. The following day she asked me to walk her to the taxi’s because she needed to go back home as soon as possible, so I did.

I dropped her off at the taxi’s and I started walking away, for a moment I turned back to see if she’s safely inside the taxi, I noticed she’s standing outside looking down on her cellphone.

I payed no attention to it and left. Fast forward it is now night time we are at groove, i see her in the passenger seat of a Mercedes driving in after she had told me she’s going back home. That’s the day I stopped being a good guy, women love men who treat them like trash.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together – Mother…

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time babalawo

Video of prophet who predicted about impending attack in ondo two months ago…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces (Screenshot)

Nigerian woman cries out as her husband impregnates her again after buying flat…

Paul Okoye reveals real reason PSquare broke up for almost 5 years

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in public

Lady narrates what happened after trying to console her mourning friend with…

This is embarrassing – Angry mother shows up at a club in her nightgown to…

Paul Okoye reveals real reason PSquare broke up for almost 5 years

“She’s my bestie” – Ruger clears air on relationship with ‘The Johnsons’ star,…

Women who fix long nails can’t make good wives – Stanley Nweze says,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More