Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to be a good boy again

A young man identified as Mkay has revealed how he became a “play boy” after his ex girlfriend cheated on him.

The youngster narrated on Twitter that his girlfriend surprisingly visited him one weekend.

He thought she was going to spend the entire weekend with him but the following morning she told him that something came up and she needed to get home as soon as possible.

Since they were staying in different towns, he led her to a taxi spot and left her there.

Later on, he went out with his friends but he was shocked to see his girlfriend in the passenger seat of a Mercedes-Benz.

He tweeted;

“She came over and we had a good time. We live in different towns, so this made it special for her to come. The following day she asked me to walk her to the taxi’s because she needed to go back home as soon as possible, so I did.

I dropped her off at the taxi’s and I started walking away, for a moment I turned back to see if she’s safely inside the taxi, I noticed she’s standing outside looking down on her cellphone.

I payed no attention to it and left. Fast forward it is now night time we are at groove, i see her in the passenger seat of a Mercedes driving in after she had told me she’s going back home. That’s the day I stopped being a good guy, women love men who treat them like trash.”