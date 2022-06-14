TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man with the Twitter username @iam_enriched has taken to twitter to narrate what a lady did on their first date after his ATM card failed to work.

He tweeted:

“I invited this girl out on a date but unfortunately my card failed to work at the restaurant omo I don dey sweat 😂😂then she asked me what’s wrong I told her my card failed to work she cleared bill and even book taxify to i love Lagos still buy me beer and pepper soup”

He further expressed his fears as he revealed that the lady might want to use him for ritual.

In another tweet he wrote:

“omo me don dey fear ooh be like this girl Is planning to use me for ritual cos she said i shouldn’t worry about all the money she spent.
I have been asking my self since Yesterday Naija girls dey pay bills on first date?”

See tweet below:

