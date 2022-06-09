Man pranks girlfriend about bringing in another lady for s*x, shares her response (Screenshots)

A Nigerian man recently shared his girlfriend’s reaction to his disclosure of bringing another woman to his home for s*x. Her response left him bewildered.

The guy said he played a prank on his girlfriend and expected her to get furious, but her answer was unexpected.

Instead of shouting and assaulting him, the girlfriend encouraged him to go, but advised him to wear a c0ndom.

In the chat, Tony explained that he needed to satisfy his urges, but since he hasn’t seen her (his girlfriend) for over a month due to her work schedule, he invited his female friend over.

The chat has sparked hilarious reactions on the micro-blogging platform as netizens share their thoughts on the lady’s response.

@Etubolion wrote:

“It is either you are ma.d or your girlfriend is m.ad. I’m not sure, someone is sha ma.d between both of you. I think it is both of you sef. Ehn, both of you are ma.d.”

@irunnia_ commented:

“You have not met her for a whole month and she is okay with you fvcking someone else. My brother in the Lord, you are seriously single! I don’t think you’re even up to the level of side guy yet because women don’t even like their side guys fvcking other babes.”