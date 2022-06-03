Man scatters friend’s party after spraying money and was told that jollof rice has finished (Video)

A video making rounds online has captured the moment a Nigerian man went ‘gaga’ after jollof rice finished at a party.

Apparently, the man attended a party of his friend and when he got there, he began to spray money on the celebrant.

After he was done spraying money on his friend, he went to request for rice from the cooks and was told that the rice had finished.

This provoked the young man who immediately created a scene and began to shout till everyone at the party focused on him.

While raging, he lamented over the fact that he sprayed all his money on the celebrant, yet they didn’t deem it wise to keep party jollof rice for him.

Watch the video below: