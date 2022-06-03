TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her…

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of…

Man scatters friend’s party after spraying money and was told that jollof rice has finished (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making rounds online has captured the moment a Nigerian man went ‘gaga’ after jollof rice finished at a party.

Apparently, the man attended a party of his friend and when he got there, he began to spray money on the celebrant.

After he was done spraying money on his friend, he went to request for rice from the cooks and was told that the rice had finished.

READ ALSO

Man spotted hiding money in his underwear after withdrawing…

It’s not good for a Christian to borrow money –…

This provoked the young man who immediately created a scene and began to shout till everyone at the party focused on him.

While raging, he lamented over the fact that he sprayed all his money on the celebrant, yet they didn’t deem it wise to keep party jollof rice for him.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her millions, shares…

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of 5 years married…

Bobrisky shows off his intimidating account balance (Screenshot)

Jim Iyke reacts to rumors of his conversion to Islam (Video)

The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media…

Reactions as Nigerian couple marry wearing only slippers and casual clothes…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don Jazzy’s signee, Crayon pens touching note as he visits former secondary…

Speed Darlington laments over challenge of finding a wife in Lagos (Video)

Cuppy sends severe warning to bullies as she celebrates her brother’s…

Man scatters friend’s party after spraying money and was told that jollof…

Nigerian man narrates how the Holy spirit saved him

Nigerian lady bags Masters degree from Canadian university with a perfect CGPA…

You are an 0loriburuku – Laide Bakare slams Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More