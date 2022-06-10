Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and mother-in-law who publicly called out his mom for being a witch
As his fiancee and mother-in-law confront his mother for being a witch, an embattled man begs for advice.
In a conversation with a relationship, the man whose wedding plans were in the projects described how his fiancee accused his mother of chasing her in the dream.
It wasn’t much of a discussion at first, until he got an urgent call about his fiancee, who went to his mother’s house to trash her for being after her life.
Read the narration below …
“Please house, I want everyone to be truthful. What will you do if you are in my shoes? I’m planning my wedding to my fiancée and everyone in my family loves her so much. I’m the only son. My two elder sister’s are married and in USA.
Recently my girl started acting funny and I asked her. It took her time before she opened up that my mum is a witch. She has been having bad dreams about my mum.
This is a women that buys her clothes, make up etc. my girl ties my mum’s wrapper and my mum never complain. She’s d happiest that I’m getting married because she’s been begging me to marry. I told my girl to close that chapter. That I don’t believe in witches. This discussion was done about two weeks ago. Just this afternoon.
My sisters called my line off. I don’t go to work with phone for security reasons. I came out and saw 249 miss calls. I called them back and they told me to take d next available flight and go and meet my mum.
My girl actually went to her house with her mum and started shouting witch. Telling her to stay off her life. People gathered and where mocking my mum. They nearly beat her. If not that the Neighbours intervened. I called my girl and she said my mum deserve what she got.
That if not for me, she would have done worst. I’m angry. My sister are boiling with anger. I’m d one calming them down. They want to deal with my girl and her mum legally. Please house. How best to handle this. Post anonymous”
