Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and mother-in-law who publicly called out his mom for being a witch

As his fiancee and mother-in-law confront his mother for being a witch, an embattled man begs for advice.

In a conversation with a relationship, the man whose wedding plans were in the projects described how his fiancee accused his mother of chasing her in the dream.

It wasn’t much of a discussion at first, until he got an urgent call about his fiancee, who went to his mother’s house to trash her for being after her life.

Read the narration below …