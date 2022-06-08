Man shares hilarious story of how his wife demanded for s*x in public

A man recently saw the psycho part of his wife after she approached him in public and marched him home to have s*x.

He narrated that he was in a beer parlor watching a football match with his friend when his wife barged in, took him by the shirt and demanded that he took her home for s*x.

At that time she was pregnant with their first child and he had not slept with her for months. He pleaded that she cut the embarrassment as the older men at the bar were laughing at him.

In the end he followed her home but this incident embarrassed him that he had to leave the community.

He tweeted:

“One fine Sunday afternoon I was with my friend in a beer parlour close to my house watching arsenal match sipping my Gulder, out of nowhere my wife show up locking my shirt shouting in Yoruba Jeki a lo sile kalo do ara wa(we should go home to have s*x),

Mind you she’s pregnant with our first child and I havent touch her for over four months thinking I don’t want to hit the child head with my p*nis, you know as a first timer having a pregnant wife. I was like baby aren’t you embarrassed people are here nau and staring at us.

She was like kilo kan mi( what’s her business with them staring at us) Ogbeni walo domi, Mako bami, doctor said we should have s*x daada so I can have safe delivery. Shouting gidi gan ni o. The older men at the bar and boys started laughing calling me Ojo(coward).

They all be like alaye follow madam go house go fire her plug. Thats how I follow her oooo and shame no let me go back to continue watching the match. Anytime I walk to get something the old men won’t stop whining me, I pack out of that area because of embarrassment.”