Man shows off the money he saved after taking decision to stop drinking

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man with the Twitter username @manlikedave07 has shown off the amount of money he was able to save after taking decision to stop drinking.

He went on further that he was able to achieve this because he had quit drinking and had to stay away from friends that influenced his drinking.

He tweeted:

“This is actually a big win for me guys!! Stayed sober for 124days now..
I put 3,000 in my safe box each time I feel like drinking and am able to save these up.

SO HAPPY I CAN SAVE APPROXIMATELY 375k FROM NOT DRINKING!  Would have spent this 50k with my friends yesterday night to drink and hangout but i decided to save it all here.

For those asking for what I do, I'm in to selling of clothes at the market

i had to stay away from some friends that influenced my drinking, i just keep giving them excuses that work has not been great lately and i can't hangout with them rn, this has really helped me focus and i was able to achieve what I wanted

Read his tweets below:

