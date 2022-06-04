Man stoned, burnt to death by Islamic extremists over alleged blasphemy in Abuja (Video)

Some Islamic extremists stoned and burned a young man who has yet to be identified for allegedly making blasphemous comments about Prophet Muhammad.

The man is said to be a member of Abuja’s vigilante unit.

Further to that, it was learned that the incident occurred at Timber Market in Abuja’s Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Lugbe area.

According to reports, the mob first gorged out the man’s eyes in one of the security posts in Timber Market where he was locked up, then stoned and set him ablaze.

According to additional reports, police officers from the Lugbe station arrived on the scene and fired gunshots into the air for more than 40 minutes in an attempt to disperse the hoodlums.

The Video Below contains Graphic Images