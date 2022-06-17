Man surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal after she surprised him with gifts (Video)

A young lady has recounted her heartwarming love story of how she got engaged after she paid a surprise visit to her partner on his birthday.

She went to his place with loads of gifts and they celebrated with their friends, but she had no idea that he was also planning to propose.

The clip she uploaded on her social media page captures moment she went to his place as well as the moment he entered the room to find birthday gifts laid out.

Balloons, flowers, and other attractive aesthetic artifacts were used to decorate the room. Cake, soft drinks, snacks, and money were among the gifts she got for her man, which she sprayed on him.

Overwhelmed with the gifts and taking the lady, her boyfriend went on his knees to propose to her.

The excited lady, happy over how the day had ended, showed off her engagement ring.

Watch the video below;