TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of…

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” –…

Man surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal after she surprised him with gifts (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has recounted her heartwarming love story of how she got engaged after she paid a surprise visit to her partner on his birthday.

She went to his place with loads of gifts and they celebrated with their friends, but she had no idea that he was also planning to propose.

The clip she uploaded on her social media page captures moment she went to his place as well as the moment he entered the room to find birthday gifts laid out.

READ ALSO

I think this girl is after my life – Man laments after his…

“There’s nothing else a man can give a woman apart from…

Balloons, flowers, and other attractive aesthetic artifacts were used to decorate the room. Cake, soft drinks, snacks, and money were among the gifts she got for her man, which she sprayed on him.

Overwhelmed with the gifts and taking the lady, her boyfriend went on his knees to propose to her.

The excited lady, happy over how the day had ended, showed off her engagement ring.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of his parents and…

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

BBNaija Boma reveals why he slept with ‘married’ Tega

CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after…

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a yahoo boy used…

Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly uses his…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Team 2 percent” – Ebuka reacts after Boma said 98% of married men…

Man surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal after she surprised him with…

I think this girl is after my life – Man laments after his pretty girlfriend…

Lady shares video of driver she sacked lying down on her car while she was…

My dad told me not to keep the N200 million donation from friends – Davido…

Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him ‘stingy’

Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child – Tonto Dikeh advises single…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More