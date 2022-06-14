TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A social media user who pleaded anonymity has revealed how he has been sleeping with his mother on countless occasions.

According to him, it got to the point that he even went to the extent of dumping his girlfriend for this mother.

In his words:

“Plis hide my name. Good morning admin. Please say hi to me. I am a 24 year old father. I’m the only child in the house. Since my dad passed away in 2010 it’s just me and my mom in the house.

In 2018, I started sleeping with my mother in bed because she said she was scared. And then we begin to haver. My mother is nicer than my gf and i drew my girlfriend and I am going to go with my mother.

He was 49 years old and he said i am very good i am better than my dad with nice size. Actually I also found that it is important to take care of my mother with”🍆” because she is bored and taking care of me. She is so sweet 🍑. Now please tell people if I am wrong right”

