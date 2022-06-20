Man with ‘odeshi’ shows off his body after bullets fired by unknown gunmen failed to penetrate him

A young man and his friend have bragged about the potency of his protective charm (odeshi) after escaping an attack by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered armed men riddled his car with gunshots but none of the bullets were able to penetrate his body.

In a video posted on social media, he displayed his bare body which had injury marks supposedly made by the bullets deflecting off him.

While being hailed by the person recording the clip, the victim also brought out his T-shirt from the car and showed the bullet holes.

