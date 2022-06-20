TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my…

Man with ‘odeshi’ shows off his body after bullets fired by unknown gunmen failed to penetrate him

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young man and his friend have bragged about the potency of his protective charm (odeshi) after escaping an attack by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered armed men riddled his car with gunshots but none of the bullets were able to penetrate his body.

In a video posted on social media, he displayed his bare body which had injury marks supposedly made by the bullets deflecting off him.

READ ALSO

Man surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal after she…

I think this girl is after my life – Man laments after his…

While being hailed by the person recording the clip, the victim also brought out his T-shirt from the car and showed the bullet holes.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Funke Akindele, a talented Nollywood actress, has finally broken silence about her rumored breakup with husband JJC Skillz.

Funke’s decision to celebrate her husband, JJC Skillz, on Father’s Day has put to rest many rumors that the couple had split up.

According to the mother of two in her recent post on her official Instagram page, JJC is a wonderful and caring father. The 44-year-old also used the medium to appreciate the singer and also to pray for him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows hot on his way to…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

Kate Henshaw shares her experience with entitled fan

What has marriage done to me? – Married woman cries out, says she misses…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man with ‘odeshi’ shows off his body after bullets fired by unknown gunmen…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

Bobrisky unveils N450M smart home with lavish house warming party (Video)

Man breaks up with his fiancée for refusing to cook fresh food daily

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

Nigerian pastor to relocate children of woman who died in Owo church attack

“Don’t let my failed love story stop you” – Tonto Dikeh advices as she gushes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More