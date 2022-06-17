TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of…

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” –…

“Marry me and forget these Nigerian men” – Nkechi Blessing shares message she received from an infatuated fan

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a popular Nollywood actress, has posted a snapshot of a message she received from a fan.

The man who appears to be completely over heels in love with the actress has begged with her to marry him now that she is no longer with her ex lover, Opeyemi David Falegan.

The actress had gone through a messy breakup with her ex lover Opeyemi David Falegan some months ago.

READ ALSO

Female fan goes haywire, nearly faints over what Davido did…

“Ruger don suffer for this music business” – Reactions as…

The man, who appears to be Gambian, has vowed that they will either move to Gambia together or to his home in the United Kingdom.

The enamored Gambian advised Nkechi Blessing to date men from other countries and to stay away from Nigerian men since they are constantly hurting her heart.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how her husband assaulted her in the presence of his parents and…

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

BBNaija Boma reveals why he slept with ‘married’ Tega

CCTV captures new maid trying to suffocate her colleague four days after…

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a yahoo boy used…

Why my marriage failed – Actress Ini Edo finally opens up, spills secret

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Marry me and forget these Nigerian men” – Nkechi Blessing shares…

“Team 2 percent” – Ebuka reacts after Boma said 98% of married men…

Man surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal after she surprised him with…

I think this girl is after my life – Man laments after his pretty girlfriend…

Lady shares video of driver she sacked lying down on her car while she was…

My dad told me not to keep the N200 million donation from friends – Davido…

Bianca Ojukwu defends Peter Obi after Mbaka labelled him ‘stingy’

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More