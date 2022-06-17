“Marry me and forget these Nigerian men” – Nkechi Blessing shares message she received from an infatuated fan

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a popular Nollywood actress, has posted a snapshot of a message she received from a fan.

The man who appears to be completely over heels in love with the actress has begged with her to marry him now that she is no longer with her ex lover, Opeyemi David Falegan.

The actress had gone through a messy breakup with her ex lover Opeyemi David Falegan some months ago.

The man, who appears to be Gambian, has vowed that they will either move to Gambia together or to his home in the United Kingdom.

The enamored Gambian advised Nkechi Blessing to date men from other countries and to stay away from Nigerian men since they are constantly hurting her heart.

