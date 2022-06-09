Masturbation is not a sin – Pastor Chris’ new sermon causes a stir

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

A new sermon from Christ Embassy pastor Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is currently going viral and receiving mixed reactions from netizens and religionists on social media.

Using a Bible quote to expand on the theme of masturbation, the televangelist and healer claimed that pleasing oneself with one’s hand is not at all a sin. He emphasized that sin comes from the heart, not from what one does to one’s own body.

His statement goes thus;

“The Bible says if your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. This is one of the ways Jesus explained sin in the Bible. The question you need to ask yourself right now is:

Can your hands or eyes cause you to do something wrong? Not! Jesus said that it is not what goes into you that causes you to sin, but what comes out of you. Remember, when Jesus said this, the disciples had a hard time understanding it.

When the disciples met him for further explanation, he told them that anything that comes out of your heart is a sin. Now the question arises, where is the real sin? Matthew 15:19 (New Living Translation) says, “Out of the heart come evil thoughts, murder, adultery, fornication, theft, lying, and slander.

So this means that the sin of adultery with your body is not an actual sin, but just a manifestation of what your heart desires. The real sin is in the heart. Your eyes cannot make you sin because you do not have a mind of your own. Evil thoughts are born from the heart.”

