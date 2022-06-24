TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has taken to Instagram to shade her colleague Yul Edochie while advising married men.

She posted on her Instagram story, telling men that the only reason their wives tolerate their misbehavior is because they’re married to them and because of their kids if not women will be dealing with men.

Sonia Ogiri went on to shade Yul Edochie, stating that many men out there are going to value his first wife, whom he doesn’t value.

In her words;

“Dear married men, your wives are just keeping it cool cause they’re married to you and their kids not like is over for them. They see things especially on social media, they might sometimes get tempted by the secrets.

They flashy lifestyle everywhere. They have feelings too, they’ve friends, classmates, cousins etc flaunting good lifestyle on their faces. Don’t tink they don’t know what’s up or can’t do what’s up.

Eg
Just take a look at May Edochie now. See all the qualities she’s got hidden in marriage. Look at her after 4 kids? A simple and quiet woman. Oga too many men out there gonna value what you couldn’t protect.Is jus like a situation of a dog who has just been let loose from its cage. She’s happy and i pray she finds more happiness. Every woman get am for body, no be mumuness na just respect”

