Mbaka finally shuts down Adoration Ministry

By Ezie Innocent

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has closed the church in accordance with the Bishop of the Diocese’s order prohibiting the ministry.

TheinfoNG had earlier reported that Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, has banned parishioners from going to Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry following the cleric’s outburst against Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The controversial Catholic Priest in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Ministry informed his followers that programmes would no longer hold in at the Adoration Ground.

The statement reads: “Dear Adorers, There will be no program starting from tomorrow being 19th June 2022 at Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, Umuchigbo Emene, Enugu State.

“Sunday Mass, Wednesday (E No Dey) And Night Programs will not hold till further notice.

“God bless Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen and God Bless Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka.

“Keep praying for Our Daddy and may God Bless you all.”

