Meet Bhadie Kelly, the Togolese TikTok star turning heads of Nigerians (Video)

Nigerian men can’t get enough of the dark-skinned and curvy TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly, whose videos appear to them to be mindblowing.

The Togolese lady, who is currently receiving numerous accolades and adoration from Nigerian men, is known for her short TikTok twerk videos in which she wears skimpy and body-hugging outfits that show off her curves.

She became an internet sensation after a twerk video of hers went viral, leaving Nigerians clamoring for more clips.



The viral star is known as @bhadie on the video-sharing app.

Kellyy began making such videos in November 2021, and as a result of the hype generated by Nigerians, she grew from about 300K to over 900K followers.

While the men are applauding her videos and body, some ladies seem not to be comfortable with Kelly’s drastic media dominance.

Currently, Kelly has over 1 million views on her TikTok videos.