Veteran Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson has celebrated her 22-year-old younger sister who wrote her final papers for Medicine.

She shared a photo of her over excited sister at a University teaching hospital calling her “my sister her baby”.

Recall that, Mercy Johnson pursued her dreams to become an actress way back in 2004, immediately after her secondary school education, but her sister, Joy on the other hand, chose the medical profession.

The actress, who was already a teenager at the time of her sister’s birth, spoke about what she experienced during Joy’s childbirth and how emotional she is about her baby sister evolving to become a doctor now.

However, It is actually more admirable that she achieved the accomplishment at the young age of 22.

Mercy also showed her gratefulness to her husband for making it all happen and prayed for him that his good works will continue to speak for him.

The actress was also excited that the graduates in her family have increased by one.

In her words:

“And my 22-year-old baby writes her final paper today. . .

AmMmmmm. . I was right there when she was born, I carried her from the blood and covered her😇

She is all grown and I am SO proud.

Where do I start? I am so proud of you Joy. wow.

I am so emotional now. . .Dr Joy. .

Thank you @princeodiokojie for this. May your good always speak for you😜. . .

Our number of graduates increasing… 🥰😍”

See the post below: