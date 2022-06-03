TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Mercy said No that day” – Kate Henshaw recounts how God saved her from plane crash in 2012

By Ezie Innocent

Legendary Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw reminisces on how she could have died had it been she boarded an ill-fated flight.
Thanking God for her life, the actress stated that she had arrived the airport late, which is an unusual thing to happen as she never likes going anywhere late.

The actress prayed for the souls which had been lost on the 2012 Dana flight.

She wrote:

“Today marks 10Oyears since the ill fated Dana Air Flight took off from Abuja to Lagos..

3rd June, 2012

Flight 0992

No one survived…

I was to be on that flight.

I arrived the airport in Abuja late.. Anyone who knows me, knows I am never late, for anything…

MERCY said no that day..

For His goodness and mercy shall follow me, all the days of my life..

Not that I am worthy but He kept me from the claws of death that day..

It is important to tell of God’s goodness, it will help someone out there. It will remind you of how You are the apple of His eye and it will keep you grateful. Keep you grounded..

May the souls of all the departed continue to rest in peace Amen

Have a blessed weekend my lovelies &

#GratefulHeart”

